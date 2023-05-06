Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 4: PEACE)

Principle and Definition:

From the biblical perspective, peace refers to a state. of harmony and tranquility that comes from knowing and following God's will. It is a state of inner calmness that transcends any external circumstances or conflicts. The Bible teaches that peace is a fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23), and that it is a gift that comes from God (John 14:27). Peace is not something that we can achieve on our own, but rather it is a result of our relationship with God.

Application:

As Christians, we are called to pursue peace with all people (Romans 12:18) and to be peacemakers (Matthew 5:9). This means that we should strive to live in harmony with others, even when we disagree with them. We should seek to resolve conflicts in a peaceful and respectful manner, without resorting to violence or aggression. We should also be willing to forgive others and to seek forgiveness when we have wronged someone else.

How to Get Relative Peace

One practical application of biblical peace is to cultivate a daily habit of prayer and meditation on God's Word. As we spend time in prayer and reflection, we can experience a deeper sense of peace and contentment that comes from knowing that God is in control of our lives. We can also ask God to help us overcome any feelings of anxiety or fear that we may be experiencing, and to guide us in making wise decisions that promote peace and harmony.

