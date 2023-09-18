BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FUEL SHORTAGE INBOUND. NO ONE WANTS US CURRENCY
WE HAVE NO WAY TO PAY FOR OIL. NO ONE WANTS OUR MONEY ANYMORE... OR US

How's your fuel game looking? Becuz BRICS is here. And that's a gold backed currency. They control the oil and do t want non gold backed currencies as in "US Currency". So, this was just a matter of time and now that BRICS is in play, expect NO ONE to send us oil. This isn't expensive gas. This is no gas. That means a LOT of things folks. And wether the rumors are true or not at the moment, it will be by Xmas is my guess. They're shutting it down y'all. It's here. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

