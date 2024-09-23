BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 357 - Gnosis?
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
1
69 views • 7 months ago

In this video I want to come back to the subject of Qualification or Disqualification for the Kingdom of God. There were a range of topics that I was eager to write about BUT I believe God kept steering me back to what it is that QUALIFIES a man or a woman for his Kingdom. WHY is that? Personally, i believe that many people are listening to these messages believing that they are SAVED when they aren’t. WHY? Because they haven’t OBEYED FULLY and done what God has told them to do. Their trust is in WHAT they KNOW and NOT in their CONTINUAL OBEDIENCE to God.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 368 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
