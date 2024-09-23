The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 357 - Gnosis?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I want to come back to the subject of Qualification or Disqualification for the Kingdom of God. There were a range of topics that I was eager to write about BUT I believe God kept steering me back to what it is that QUALIFIES a man or a woman for his Kingdom. WHY is that? Personally, i believe that many people are listening to these messages believing that they are SAVED when they aren’t. WHY? Because they haven’t OBEYED FULLY and done what God has told them to do. Their trust is in WHAT they KNOW and NOT in their CONTINUAL OBEDIENCE to God.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 368 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling