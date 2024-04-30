Our food pyramid is deeply flawed. It's time to go back to His garden.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://www.compassionwithkim.com/?s=simply+your+nutrition
My homemade chicken bone broth is now in our book titled Courtney's Healing Journey. https://bookshop.org/p/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory-kim-seymour-lvn/15869314?aid=8732&ean=9780578822051&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7
This video was recorded on YouTube Oct 8, 2019.