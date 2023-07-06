6/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America -- Major Fires across whole plate - UNREST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things have gone next level with the fires across the plate, as I show in this video. New York City under serious smoke, the whole country seeing some version of the Canadian fire smoke.
This update covers almost all locations on the planet , as well as the fires in Canada, USA and Mexico.
Kilauea Volcano eruption coverage from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples! Links here:
Doing Hawaii channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/videos
Two Pineapples channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapples/videos
Much love during wild times. Don't be scared, be prepared!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos