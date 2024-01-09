Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JUST IN! CNN LEADS RATINGS IN TURBO CANCER!
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
1807 views
Published 2 months ago

Another fake pandemic-hustling nutjob CNN reporter bites the dust! Well, she's still biting the dust with stage 3 breast cancer. Thanks Pfizer!

And thanks to the viewer that sent me this story!

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Sources

https://twitter.com/sarasidnerCNN/status/1433837249184112640

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=100063010880209&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

Sara chokes up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Du5HjRpAliE

CNN fires unvaccinated employees

https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/08/06/cnn-fires-three-employees-for-coming-to-work-without-getting-a-covid-vaccine

Music: Conway Twitty - Hello Darlin

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
cnnvaxxsara sidnerturbo cancer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket