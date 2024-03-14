Trump Endorses Deep Stater — When Will He Learn?

Donald Trump recently endorsed Michigan’s former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers for the state’s open Senate seat, sparking backlash from GOP Sen. Rand Paul about Trump’s counsel and his ability to avoid the personnel pitfalls of his presidency. Today, we discuss Rogers’ intelligence past, his terrible voting record as a lawmaker, and Trump’s continuing judgment problem.





Also in this episode:





@ 12:33 | Trump just caught a break in Georgia. Is Fani Willis’ entire case about to come crashing down?





@ 22:26 | The Biden administration wants you to stop trusting your lying eyes and believe them instead when they tell you crime is not a problem. Meanwhile, New York is bringing in 750 National Guardsmen to curb crime.





@ 22:24 | John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski discusses the constitutional outlook on the upcoming budget battle and the illegal immigration issue at the center of it.