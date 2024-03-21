James Comer: Democrats 'never denied' Biden's influence peddling | Newsmax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rob Schmitt Newsmax | James Comer: Democrats 'never denied' Biden's influence peddling. On Wednesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Rep. James Comer joined to talk about Hunter Biden's business partner, Tony Bobulinski's testimony to the House, weighed in on the Democrats' behavior at the hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.