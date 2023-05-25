Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a Month

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a MonthTwenty-seven percent (27%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 18, 2023.
This week’s finding is down three points from a week ago.
Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the nation is headed down the wrong track, up one point from a week ago.
A year ago at this time, 24% said the United States was heading in the right direction, while 69% said it was on the wrong track.
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/archive/mood_of_america_archive/right_direction_or_wrong_track/right_direction_wrong_track_may22
More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/
Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/daily_updates/