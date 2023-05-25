Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a Month

Rasmussen Polls: America Hits a Pothole - Right Direction Plunges 10 Points in a MonthTwenty-seven percent (27%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 18, 2023.

This week’s finding is down three points from a week ago.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of voters believe the nation is headed down the wrong track, up one point from a week ago.

A year ago at this time, 24% said the United States was heading in the right direction, while 69% said it was on the wrong track.

