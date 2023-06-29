IMF Report: Unmasking the Global Zombie Corporation Epidemic



ITM TRADING, INC.

Jun 29, 2023 PHOENIX

Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD6292023&month=2023-06

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD6292023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION We've talked a lot over the years about zombie companies, those companies that have not been able to make any principal payments, let alone all of their interest payments for at least three years. But the banks and other lenders don't want that to show up on their books. So they loan them the money so that they can at least make most of their interest payment. And then any excess goes on. And so what they're really growing is more and more and more debt. Well, the IMF just came out with a report on it. And I think you really need to know about it. Coming up. 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 Zombie Companies

1:28 IMF - Rise of the Walking Dead

3:32 We See Patterns

6:20 Average Share of Zombie Corporations

8:54 Mean Duration

11:39 Markets Saying to Fed

13:42 Profits Look Shaky

16:43 Junk Loans Defaults Surge

20:09 Powell Wake Up Call!

22:22 Long Term Benefits of Owning Gold 📑

TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading



