Dead From Eating McDonald's. Quarter Pounder, Fries Can Lead You to Be Hospitalized. E.Coli Outbreak
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
277 views • 7 months ago

McDonald's Quarter Pounder has caused 1 person tondie and at Least 75 People are Sickened as the Deadly McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Expands. A total of 22 people have now been hospitalized. A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday. A total of 22 people have now been hospitalized, and two have developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. One person has died in Colorado. Trump says, Kamala is lying about working at McDonald's. McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac is also not good for your health. 10 Reasons you should not eat at McDonald's. McDonald's makes you fat


A Plan To Transition To A Vegetarian Diet https://savinghealthministries.com/a-plan-to-transition-to-a-vegetarian-diet/


McDonald’s to resume selling Quarter Pounders in all restaurants after beef patties in Colorado test negative for E. coli


McDonald’s can’t confirm Kamala Harris worked at burger joint — but company ‘proud to hear’ of her ‘fond memories’


Customers at the McDonald's Trump visited applaud him for making ‘contact with the little guy’


Trump promises to make McDonald’s ice cream machines ‘great again’. The former president riffed on a meme that the chain’s desert-making equipment is frequently out of commission


McDonald’s restaurants find solution for infamous broken ice cream machine issues


#Mcdonalds

#E.Coli

#DonaldTrump


darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

donald trumpmcdonaldschicken mcnuggetse colimcdonalds friesmcdonalds e coli outbreakmcdonalds makes you fatwhy you should not eat mcdonaldswhy you should stop eating mcdonaldsmcdonalds quarter poundermurdered at mcdonaldskai cenats mcdonalds big macchicken big macmcdonalds ice cream machinesmcdonalds chicken big mac reviewmcdoanlds happy mealtrump works at mcdonalds75 people sick from mcdonaldse coli quarter pounder
