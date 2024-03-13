© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Haiti PM to resign as gang leader calls on international community to give the country a chance. Powerful Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier has been out in the streets of Port-au-Prince calling for the international community to "give Haiti a chance" - as he drew a rifle and fired his pistol in a show of force.
Cherizier, a former police officer who is known as Barbecue among Haiti's people, made the comments as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Caribbean leaders met in Jamaica to push for a solution to the violent crisis in the country.
Sky News
Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/haiti-prim...