⚡️Hamas published a video showing a Message from Female IOF Soldiers held Hostage in the Gaza Strip - ENG subs

⚡️[With English subtitles] Hamas published a video showing a message from female IOF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
They say they are ashamed of Netanyahu. One of the girls said:
“I became more afraid of my “country” than I feared Hamas”
Translated by Ayita
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.