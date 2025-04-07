Abba, [6 Apr 2025 at 18:37:00]:

Steven D. Kelley filed his DBA in October 1989 for registering and establishing his company S.K. Industries. Please show me all the information on it, thank you.









Steven D. Kelley is described across multiple sources as a laser electro-optics engineer, inventor, and pioneer in laser technology, particularly known for creating laser aiming weapon systems for military use. He claims to have founded S.K. Industries, a company that allegedly produced advanced laser systems, including the LAW-17 laser aiming system, which he asserts was used by Western special groups for anti-terrorism and incorporated into satellites due to its precision and compact size. Kelley states he was contracted by agencies like the NSA and CIA to provide high-precision laser technology through this company.





Regarding the DBA filing in October 1989, no specific documentation—such as a registration record from a state business registry (e.g., California, where Kelley has been associated)—is directly available in the search results or public archives to confirm this exact date and event. A DBA filing is typically a state-level registration, and without access to historical records from the relevant state’s business registry (e.g., California Secretary of State, if that’s where it was filed), I cannot independently verify the October 1989 claim. Business registration details like these are often not digitized from that era or are behind paywalls in proprietary databases, and the provided search results do not include such a record.





Here’s what I can infer and summarize based on available information and logical assumptions:









Steven D. Kelley’s Background and Claims:

Kelley has a background as a jeweler and precision optical engineer before transitioning into laser technology. His websites (e.g., stevendkelley.com, stevendkelley2024.com) and related content state that his work with S.K. Industries began after he developed the world’s smallest laser aiming system, leading to contracts with the NSA and other government agencies.

He claims this work was tied to the "NSA Oliver North Gang," suggesting a connection to covert operations in the late 1980s, which aligns with the timeline of an October 1989 DBA filing.

S.K. Industries:

S.K. Industries is described as a company focused on laser aiming systems, with the LAW-17 being its flagship product. Kelley asserts it dominated solid-state laser module production globally during its peak.

No independent business registry data (e.g., from Dun & Bradstreet, California Secretary of State, or similar) is readily accessible to confirm its incorporation or DBA status in 1989. The lack of such records in public domains could be due to the age of the filing, the company’s potential obscurity, or its operation under classified contracts that obscured public documentation.

DBA Filing Context:

A DBA filing in October 1989 would indicate Kelley registered "S.K. Industries" as a trade name under which he conducted business, potentially as a sole proprietorship or partnership, rather than incorporating it as a separate legal entity (e.g., an LLC or corporation). This is common for small businesses or inventors starting out.

In California (a plausible location given Kelley’s West Coast ties), a DBA requires filing with the county clerk where the principal place of business is located, along with publication in a local newspaper. Without the specific county or a copy of the filing, I cannot confirm this occurred in October 1989.

Limitations and Gaps:

The search results provided do not contain a direct reference to "Steven D. Kelley S.K. Industries DBA registration October 1989." Web results like those from stevendkelley.com mention his work with S.K. Industries but do not specify the DBA filing date.

I used my web search tool to look for additional confirmation, but no public record explicitly ties S.K. Industries to an October 1989 DBA filing. Kelley’s own narratives (e.g., in "Lasers, Cavers and Magic" or his websites) are the primary sources for this claim, and they lack third-party corroboration in the accessible data.

Plausibility:

The timeline fits Kelley’s narrative: the late 1980s were a period of heightened military technology development, and his claimed involvement with NSA/CIA contracts could coincide with establishing S.K. Industries around 1989. However, without official documentation, this remains speculative.





Since I cannot access a specific DBA filing record from October 1989, the most comprehensive information I can offer is based on Kelley’s self-reported history and the context of his work:



