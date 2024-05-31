BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Protect Your Money From Agenda 2030 Interview With Paul Stone
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
137 views • 11 months ago

The People's Voice


May 29, 2024


The globalists are trying to make us all poorer and destroy what's left of the economy. The Biden regime is following all of the WEF diktats to the letter - they literally want you to own NOTHING and be happy. It's no joke.


That’s why I spoke to the CEO of Colonial Metals Group, Paul Stone. He reveals the safest way you can protect your money during these uncertain times. He also gives his take on what we can do to take our power back from globalist organization’s such as the WEF, who seem hellbent on destroying our freedoms and sovereignty. This is a must-see episode with valuable information and insights from a man who cares about our future.


Visit https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043 and receive up to $10,000 in free silver.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yaivr-how-to-protect-your-money-from-agenda-2030-interview-with-paul-stone.html

Keywords
economyglobalistsmoneyagenda 2030elitesfinanceprotectwefown nothingthe peoples voicepaul stone
