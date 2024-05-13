ABOUT: “Goin’ Up on a Mountain” is a testimony of hope in the face of the unbearable. When devastation comes, faith pulls us through. Bask in soothing music, vocals, and uplifting lyrics as you watch the unfolding of stunning mountain views, taking the heart and soul through a healing journey.

For more artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

MUSIC: "Goin' Up on the Mountain," is written by Ann M. Wolf © 2024, BMI, all rights reserved. This song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins, with vocals recorded at Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN, engineer, Rusty Chambers.

VIDEO/IMAGES: Video compilation and editing is by Ann M. Wolf with special thanks to these video artists at Pexels for their beautiful footage:Taryn Elliott, Zlatin Georgiev, Yaroslav Shuraev, RDNE, Pavel Danilyuk, Nathan Cowley, Marian Croitoru, Cagno Di Media Production, and Taner Soyler. The single, "Goin' Up On the Moutain," cover art is designed by Sarah Grace at SocialLight Creative Agency.