What They Found Under the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Confirms the Bible

Apologetics Roadshow
Apr 8, 2025
Archaeologists discovered something interesting under the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. And it confirms the Gospel of John.
For the Times of Israel article cited in this video, click here:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/echoing-gospel-account-traces-of-ancient-garden-found-under-church-of-holy-sepulchre/
