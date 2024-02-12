Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 9-11, 2024





▪️ In the north of the Gaza Strip, cells of Palestinian groups are increasing their activity. Small groups and single militants attack patrols and strongholds of the Israeli Army.





▪️In response, the Israelis launch airstrikes, often using UAVs. However, this does not stop the Palestinians from continuing their attacks.





▪️In the central part of the sector, the Israelis intensified artillery and air strikes. Over the past few days, the IDF has been targeting Hamas infrastructure in refugee camps and on the coast.





▪️In Khan Yunis, the Israelis advanced, surrounding Nasser Hospital. Several health workers were arrested at the nearby Al-Amal Hospital.





▪️In parallel with this, IDF strikes continue on the Palestinian-controlled city center. In the western part of Khan Yunis, engineering work is also underway to undermine tunnels.





▪️In anticipation of a possible operation near the border with Egypt , attacks on Rafah have become more frequent. The city is subject to air raids; attack UAVs have killed several officers.





▪️In the autonomy of the West Bank, mass detentions are taking place as usual. Israeli forces generally have little trouble apprehending suspects.





▪️The British Air Force carried out several airstrikes in the province of Hodeidah . The target was the potential infrastructure of the Ansarallah group.

