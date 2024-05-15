BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Message from Dr. Hotze: Stop Illegal Immigrants from Voting!
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
39 views • 12 months ago

Our state and our country are being overrun by millions of illegal immigrants that are being brought here under the leadership of the Biden Administration and the Communist Democrat Party. Over 350,000 were flown in this year alone, from all over the world, by the Biden Administration! The Democrats show them how they can vote and register them to vote. Already 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been registered to vote in Texas. If elections were only among American Citizens, the Democrats would not win. Call Governor Abbott (512-463-1762), Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (512-463-0001), Attorney General Ken Paxton (512-463-2100), and Senators John Cornyn (202-224-2934) and Ted Cruz (202-224-5922). Tell them to "Clean up the voter rolls and DO NOT ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO VOTE!" If illegals vote, then we will lose Texas. Once we lose Texas, we lose the Nation!

Keywords
conservativerepublicanvotesave texasstop illegal immigrants from voting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy