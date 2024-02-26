Flat Earth FAQ (Full Videobook)

Please help me share far and wide this free full videobook presentation of Flat Earth FAQ, the ultimate reference guide for concise, comprehensive answers to the most frequently asked flat Earth questions:





Table of Contents and Timestamps:





1. How Do You Know Earth is Not a Spinning Globe? (0:05:00)

2. How Do You Know NASA Faked the Moon Landings? (1:09:18)

3. Why Would They Lie About Flat Earth? (1:32:15)

4. Why are There No Flat Earth Whistle-Blowers? (1:45:12)

5. Why are There No Photographs of the Flat Earth? (1:53:43)

6. Why is Earth the Only Flat Planet? (1:57:42)

7. Why Can't Everyone See Mount Everest on a Flat Earth? (2:01:00)

8. Why isn't Polaris Visible from Australia? (2:04:04)

9. Why Does the Moon Appear Upside-Down in the Southern Hemisphere? (2:08:31)

10. Why Do the Sun/Moon Get Bigger Near the Horizon? (2:13:39)

11. Ships Disappear Beyond Earth's Curvature? (2:17:47)

12. Earth's Curvature Visible From Your Airplane Window? (2:22:18)

13. Eratosthenes Experiment Debunks Flat Earth? (2:26:53)

14. Cavendish Experiment Proves Gravity? (2:30:20)

15. Foucault Pendulums Prove the Earth Rotates? (2:33:02)

16. Coriolis Effect Proves Earth a Spinning Globe? (2:37:49)

17. Mount Rainier's Shadow Proves the Globe? (2:43:32)

18. The Lake Pontchartrain Bridge Shows Earth's Curvature? (2:47:22)

19. How Do Maps, Compasses and Circumnavigation Work on Flat Earth? (2:51:26)

20. How Do Flights Like Sydney-Santiago Work on Flat Earth? (2:56:44)

21. How Does Gravity Work on Flat Earth? (3:03:33)

22. How Do Sunrise and Sunset Work on Flat Earth? (3:09:59)

23. How Do Seasons Work on the Flat Earth? (3:15:26)

24. How Does the Midnight Sun Work on Flat Earth? (3:22:39)

25. How Do Eclipses Work on Flat Earth? (3:28:39)

26. How Do the Southern Stars Work on Flat Earth? (3:32:39)

27. How Do Tides Work on Flat Earth? (3:36:05)

28. How Do Volcanoes and Earthquakes Work on Flat Earth? (3:51:41)

29. How Can Ushuaia Get 17 Hours of Daylight on a Flat Earth? (3:58:44)

30. What is Above, Below, and Beyond the Flat Earth? (4:03:47)

31. How Did You Personally Learn About Flat Earth? (4:08:21)

32. Why is Flat Earth Important? (4:18:50)





Flat Earth FAQ is the culmination of over a decade's worth of deep research and writing on this most important subject jam-packed into an easily digestible reference book available in paperback, PDF and EPub/Kindle versions. The beautiful custom designed cover art is by fellow flat earther and artist Dino at www.ARTofDiNo.com. Thanks so much to everyone who has helped over the years to support me and my mission of spreading the flat Earth truth to the entire flat world by purchasing and giving away my books to anyone and everyone who will read them! http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay





