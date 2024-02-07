BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Immigrants are votes ..for the privately owned Central Banking debt/slave-System
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 02/07/2024

Do you know why the Corporate Media is always talking about voting as THEY would ball game coverage? "Immigrants" are each a vote for PRIVATE Central Banks=voluntary slavery; just as---Citizens/Residents/immigrants are part "of" the PRIVATEly owned Corporate Trade-utility GRID.

http://annavonreitz.com/dumbbunnypsycosis.pdf

IRS -"Its private, so It's OURS." The debt-System is all geared for continual Development.

That is why Martial Law will have to stop the voting-contracting-solicitating for the REPRESENTATIVE process. =>The general Public is too crazy at this Time.

Martial Law will also bring on a jubilee regarding [NOT to own] mortgages.

http://annavonreitz.com/noglobalmonetaryauthority.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/howdidsheknow.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf


THE NEXT PHASE OF THE END GAME: What IS happening (But, it is the National Assembly that must be re-seated as your local government; NOT a CBDC.):

https://www.brighteon.com/cc402c0d-b590-4600-9374-3eacb908696f

http://annavonreitz.com/analysisforlaymen.pdf

Being a Zionist is being treasonous [foreign] to America.

Samuel Jackson's 2014 movie may be more real than you believe: 'Kingsmen: The Secret Service' ..THEY'RE just using a slightly different method!

The U.S. Govt. Can Legally Kill Us - The 2nd Largest PSYOP in the Past 120 Years! (From January 2023 - This is easier to grasp when you realize THIS IS A CORPORATION, NOT a government.)

https://www.brighteon.com/1f3b671a-9d7e-41ed-be85-3f0f904df26b

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/all-of-life-is-infected-with-nanotechnology

Also: The re-occurring world-wide hum is more than likely the owners of The Corporatocracy having a sound test of a coming [hologram] Project Blue Beam.

Keywords
deep stateelitenwovotescyclehologramrepresentativeworld economic forumproject blue beamklaus schwabbureaucratlucifariansregulation zworld hum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy