Immigrants are votes ..for the privately owned Central Banking debt/slave-System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know why the Corporate Media is always talking about voting as THEY would ball game coverage? "Immigrants" are each a vote for PRIVATE Central Banks=voluntary slavery; just as---Citizens/Residents/immigrants are part "of" the PRIVATEly owned Corporate Trade-utility GRID.
http://annavonreitz.com/dumbbunnypsycosis.pdf
IRS -"Its private, so It's OURS." The debt-System is all geared for continual Development.
That is why Martial Law will have to stop the voting-contracting-solicitating for the REPRESENTATIVE process. =>The general Public is too crazy at this Time.
Martial Law will also bring on a jubilee regarding [NOT to own] mortgages.
http://annavonreitz.com/noglobalmonetaryauthority.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/howdidsheknow.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf
THE NEXT PHASE OF THE END GAME: What IS happening (But, it is the National Assembly that must be re-seated as your local government; NOT a CBDC.):
https://www.brighteon.com/cc402c0d-b590-4600-9374-3eacb908696f
http://annavonreitz.com/analysisforlaymen.pdf
Being a Zionist is being treasonous [foreign] to America.
Samuel Jackson's 2014 movie may be more real than you believe: 'Kingsmen: The Secret Service' ..THEY'RE just using a slightly different method!
The U.S. Govt. Can Legally Kill Us - The 2nd Largest PSYOP in the Past 120 Years! (From January 2023 - This is easier to grasp when you realize THIS IS A CORPORATION, NOT a government.)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f3b671a-9d7e-41ed-be85-3f0f904df26b
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/all-of-life-is-infected-with-nanotechnology
Also: The re-occurring world-wide hum is more than likely the owners of The Corporatocracy having a sound test of a coming [hologram] Project Blue Beam.