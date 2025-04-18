Craig Sawyer, Curt Weldon, “Tommy Robinson”, “Migrants”, Flat Earth, Joe Rogan, Dinosaurs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-04-16 Judging Satan
* Sam Coonrod helps Johnny be precise about who was sinning
in Judges 18-21.
* Is there Jesidue on Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
* Johnny’s personal (but public) message to Craig Sawyer.
* Sex is such easy bait for the Jesuit/Luciferian/Intelligence Machine.
* Is it possible to judge “Satan”?
* “World Alternative Media” won’t respond to Johnny’s research on Cucker Tarlson and Curt Weldon No. 1.
* Is it possible to forgive someone entrapped by the Pedocracy?
* Yet more movies that spin “Christians” as unsympathetic, despicable and/or homicidal psychotics.
* British court: “STEVEN CHRISTOPHER YAXLEY-LENNON (‘Tommy Robinson’) IS TOO DANGEROUS TO COME OUT OF SOLITARY CONFINEMENT!!!”
* Who is responsible for the “migrant” invasions everywhere in the West?
* Johnny may or may not be able to line up a very special show on the OKC bombing on the 19th of April.
* “Helicore” sets the record straight on Joe Rogan, Dustin “Nemos” Kreiger and the JOOOS.
* How Craig Sawyer can save his reputation...and his soul.
* Josh Monday has abandoned “flat Earth” because Jesuit Jeranism flipped after his “trip to Antarctica”: it’s both good (for him) and bad (for Truth).
* Bill Hicks, “Alex Jones”, Joe Rogan and Kevin Booth’s “Sacred Cow Productions”.
* Johnny’s philosophy on which shows are “safe”.
* Can you put dinosaurs on Noah’s ark?
* Amandha Vollmer revisited.
* Klina-Renee’s brilliant insight on Sam Tripoli’s “AG” and his “$8,000 flip-flops”.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5