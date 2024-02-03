Won't Start War, But If You Do...': Iran's Bold Message For 'Bully' Biden As U.S. Readies 'Revenge'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran has sent out a thundering message to the U.S. as Joe Biden readies revenge. President Ebrahim Raisi visited a naval base in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas. The visit was not just a show of strength but also to review strategy with IRGC top brass. Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would “respond strongly to bullies."