Western Media Lies about Israel & Russia (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
189 views • 10/09/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Barrett at:=

https://youtu.be/V48cN76b2Qs?si=lqFd3-8K9RheT7ah

9 Oct 2023The mainstream media is peddling a one-sided narrative on the Israel-Palestine conflict. This video exposes how recent Hamas rocket attacks are a response to Israeli aggression, not unprovoked terror. Hear the other side of the story that Western media ignores about occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.


Link to Kim Iverson full Video :


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzcOPcWzAxU&t=673s


Link to Caitlin Johnstone's article : 

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/theyre-repeating-the-word-unprovoked


