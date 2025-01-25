© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Healing Anointing: Make the Holy Spirit Your Friend (Chapter 7c)
Song of Songs 5:2 NLT
[2] I slept, but my heart was awake, when I heard my lover knocking and calling: “Open to me, my treasure, my darling, my dove, my perfect one. My head is drenched with dew, my hair with the dampness of the night.”
#Bible #Anointing