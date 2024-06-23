© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Clouds Clouds Clouds & Bodycams oh my PT4 RARE Nova Music Festival & Oct 7th Footage
Were the Oct 7th hamas bodycam vids with clouds pre-recorded and FRAUDS??
Was oct 7th blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was blue skies with hardly any clouds, or it was a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time. Will the real oct 7th please stand up....
