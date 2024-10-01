Our old pal Jake threatening Iran.

“We have made clear that there will be consequences—severe consequences—for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case."

You have to admire the nerve of this little twerp, even after the Zionists got hit in the face for all the world to see, he still runs his mouth.

How much longer until someone shuts him up?

Maria Zakharova on her Telegram Channel:

A complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East. A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The vague statements from the White House demonstrate total helplessness in resolving crises. Blinken's efforts have resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and a deadlock.

⚠️Urgent | The Telegraph, citing an Israeli official: The Iranian attack indicates that war has been declared on Israel.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action to "prevent new threats" from Israel.

Iran is ready to take additional defensive measures if necessary to protect its interests and sovereignty, the country's Foreign Ministry stated.

UN meeting set for Wednesday.



⚠️Joe Biden: The consequences of the Iranian attack have not yet become clear, and we are holding consultations with Israel on how to respond

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN called Iran a terrorist state, which showed its true face with the attack on Israel. According to him, Israel's response to the attack will be painful.

Iran made a big mistake by attacking Israel and will pay for it, the bunker rat (Netanhahu) said.





⚠️Iranian General Staff: The Zionist entity must anticipate the widespread and comprehensive destruction of its infrastructure if it responds to the attack

The Iranian missile strike on Israel is over, but if Israel responds, a new attack will be "stronger and more powerful," said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

In the event of an attack by Israel's allies, Iran will strike their bases in the Middle East, the country's General Staff reported.



