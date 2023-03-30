BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

S.686. "THE RESTRICT ACT" ***THIS IS LITERALLY OUR LAST CHANCE TO RESPOND***.. BUELLER... BUELLER
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 03/30/2023

Sorry  I mispoke. It's not "house bill"

Not even sure what to say. Our inaction has led us to this point. A d it's just gonna continue. Becuz no one is gonna get together and stop what theyre doing for the sake of what's literally the future of humanity. This is the beginning of the end fuys... Brought to you by.... Us. Are we going to unite or should we just all plan on never being able to speak up again without the threat of jail time, fines, and ruin?, it doesn't look like anyone is defending our 1st amendment AT ALL. If you needed proof they were ALL in on the destruction of our Constitutional Rights ... Speak now or forever hold your piece. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
censorshipsurvival1st amendmentpreparinghouse bill 686
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy