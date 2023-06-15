COSMIC SECRET _ David Wilcock

For time immemorial humanity has looked to the Stars for answers to unlock our origins. We have interpreted prophecy with the hope of predetermining our future. Through religious texts, scripture, art and oral tradition we have laid an enigmatic and illusive breadcrumb trail to our past, and yet the questions remain: Who are we? Why are we here and what is our destiny? Best Selling Author and Renowned Researcher David Wilcock brings together a vast and eclectic knowledge base to present an alternative human history like you would never believe. Joined by an all-star lineup of researchers, scientists, archeologists and insiders, The Cosmic Secret will make you question every page in your history book and everything you thought you knew about reality. Prepare yourself for a film that may very well challenge your every belief system and in the process unveil the secrets of humanities long-lost cosmic origins.

