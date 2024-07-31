BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can God's Word Reprove, Rebuke, and Exhort?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
10 views • 9 months ago

This episode emphasizes the importance of living for Jesus and the power of dedicated preaching. It incorporates teachings from Paul to the Romans and Timothy about presenting oneself as a living sacrifice and preaching with conviction, even when it involves reproving and rebuking sin. Through scriptural references from Romans, 2 Timothy, and 1 John, the episode explains how true preaching should convict, correct, and encourage believers to walk in fellowship with God. The speaker concludes by urging listeners to share the gospel and support preachers who are spreading the Word of God.

00:00 Introduction and Call to Worship
00:33 Living for Jesus: A Life of True Devotion
01:44 The Importance of Preaching the Word
02:38 Reproving and Rebuking Through Scripture
06:33 God's Call to Reason and Repentance
09:02 Encouragement and Exhortation
10:03 Conclusion and Final Blessing

Keywords
churchlast dayspreachheresyfalse worship
