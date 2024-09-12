© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every U.S. citizen needs to watch Thomas Massie calling out both sides on their false promises and how it's all a show that will change nothing:
“Can we be honest with the American people about what's going on here. This is political theater.”
Revelation of the Method...WOWOWOWOEOEOE Did a politician ACTUALLY just tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth?... 👀 yep its here get ready hell froze over and Jesus is on His way. Buckle up!