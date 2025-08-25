BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Isn't a Tightrope Walker, It's His Job
powerprocess
powerprocess
35 views • 3 weeks ago

Forget everything you think you know about dangerous jobs. You are about to witness the incredible skill and nerve of a high-voltage lineman as he walks a powerline https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/shorts suspended hundreds of feet in the air. This isn't a movie stunt—it's a critical part of maintaining the power grid that we all rely on.

With nothing but a safety line and incredible balance, these fearless professionals perform tasks that most would consider impossible. Every step is a calculated risk, requiring immense concentration and a complete absence of fear. This is one of the most extreme and awe-inspiring jobs on the planet.

Show your respect for these high-wire heroes by hitting the LIKE button! 👍

👇 COMMENT below: Could you take even ONE step out on that wire? 👇

SUBSCRIBE for more heart-pounding videos from the world's toughest jobs!

constructionunsung heroeshigh voltagedangerous jobsadrenaline rushlinemanfear of heightstransmission linesatisfying workextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestower climberelectricity pyloninsane jobswalking on powerlinevertigo povhigh wire actwhat do linemen do
