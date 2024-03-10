NYC Bag Checks By 1,000 National Guard. No Constitution Means Communism. Will Biden Enforce Sunday?

Gov. Hochul will deploy 1,000 cops, National Guard troops to NYC subways for bag checks, security. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled several new measures to combat violent crime in the New York City Transit system, including by deploying National Guard soldiers into the subway system and moving to ban violent criminals from riding trains.





Amid growing pressure to respond to recent high-profile attacks on transit riders and employees, Hochul announced her five-point plan, which includes “redeploying” 1,000 additional officers that will assist in conducting random bag checks at major subway stations.





Biden Administration Likely Violated First Amendment with Social-Media Censorship, Appeals Court Rules





Biden seeks to triple Climate Corps program.





More climate records fall in world's warmest February

#NYC

#BagChecks

#Communism





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#ClimateCrisis

#EcoSabbath

#SundayRest





#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast





#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy