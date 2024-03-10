BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NYC Bag Checks By 1,000 National Guard. No Constitution Means Communism. Will Biden Enforce Sunday?
223 views • 03/10/2024

Gov. Hochul will deploy 1,000 cops, National Guard troops to NYC subways for bag checks, security. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled several new measures to combat violent crime in the New York City Transit system, including by deploying National Guard soldiers into the subway system and moving to ban violent criminals from riding trains.


Amid growing pressure to respond to recent high-profile attacks on transit riders and employees, Hochul announced her five-point plan, which includes “redeploying” 1,000 additional officers that will assist in conducting random bag checks at major subway stations.


Biden Administration Likely Violated First Amendment with Social-Media Censorship, Appeals Court Rules


Biden seeks to triple Climate Corps program.


More climate records fall in world's warmest February

