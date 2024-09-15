ANR in Opioid Dependence and Addiction Treatments

The ANR is a medical treatment developed by Dr. Andre Waismann. It has helped more than 24,000 patients worldwide overcome opioid dependency easily using a groundbreaking and effective method.





ANR Treatment Overview: During the treatment period and while under sedation, withdrawal is induced, and the process of Accelerated Neuro-Regulation begins. Endorphin-receptors are re-regulated and modulated to their “pre-addiction” state.





This medical process is overseen by a physician and anesthesiologist with the use of state-of-the-art ICU equipment, displaying monitoring data in real time. The anesthesiologist continuously observes and reassesses the progress and physiological status of the patient over the course of approximately four hours and is able to make the appropriate modifications in order to achieve proper modulation and regulation at the endorphin-receptor level. Patients and feedback are consistently re-evaluated to ensure the resolution of the withdrawal symptoms and abatement of the adrenergic response. Each individual patient has unique requirements depending on their medical history and treatment is tailored accordingly.





ANR is the only available opioid addiction treatment that allows patients to avoid withdrawals and bring their biology into a pre-addiction state.





