Violence is NOT the Answer!

"Does my crush love me? I really need to know."





"Do you think we're living in the most advanced civilization that has ever inhabited Earth?"





"King Crimson was at their peak with Wetton, David Cross and Bruford, but Taylor Swift is a billionaire. STEFAN - have you heard Mozart's newly discovered 'A Very Little Night Music'?"





"What's your opinion of Jordan Peterson's work?"





"Is statism collapsing?"





"Is your book available in hardcover?"





"What's your favorite heavy metal band?"





"is the traditional Catholicism the most based thing on the Earth?"





"What happened to your YouTube channel?"





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022