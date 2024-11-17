⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (17 November 2024)

▫️ This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Fed delivered a massive strike by high-precision air- and sea-based weapons, strike drones on critical energy infrastructure facilities that supported the UKR defence industry and enterprises that produce military products. All planned targets were engaged.

▫️ Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 120th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 5th border detachment of the Ukrainian border police near Okhrimovka, Odnorobovka, Alisovka, and Volchansk of the Kharkov region.

AFU losses up to 65 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehics, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th, 63rd, 66th, 116th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 25th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 114th, 241st territorial defence brigs near Podoly, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye, Staroverovka, Boguslavka, Prokopovka (Kharkov reg), Nadiya of the Lugansk People's Republic, Ivanovka (DPR), and Serebryansky forestry. Six counter-attacks of 77th Airmobile Brigade, 28th, and 115th mech'd brigs were repelled.

AFU losses more than 470 troops, a tank, four infantry fighting vehics, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun. Two ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the situation along the front line. It defeated 23rd, 24th, 43rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 81st Airmobile Brigade, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Konstantinovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Dronovka, Zvanovka, Zakotnoye, Kurakhovo, Ilyichovka, and Seversk (DPR).

Six counter-attacks of 46th and 77th airmobile brigades were repelled.AFU losses up to 520 troops, a tank, six motor vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. An Anklav-N and a Kvertus electronic warfare stations as well as 3 ammo depots were eliminated. ▫️ Tsentr GOFs continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 100th, 117th mechanised brigades, 68th Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 109th, 118th territorial defence brigades, 14th Natl Guard Brig, close to Shevchenko, Druzhba, Dzerzhinsk, Dachenskoye, Dimitrov, Mirolyubovka, and Sukhoy Yar (DPR).

Russian units repelled nine counter-attacks of 151st Mech'd Brigade, 68th, 152nd jaeger brigs, 49th and 425th assault battalions of the AFU, 35th Marine Brig, 14th Natl Guard Brigade and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.The AFU losses amounted to up to 345 troops, a tank, four armoured fighting vehicles including a Kozak and a U.S.-made MaxxPro, four motor vehics, and a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.



▫️ Vostok GOFs advanced further into the enemy's defence and hit 120th, 123rd, and 127th territorial defence brigs close to Novoselka, Konstantinopol, and Oktyabr of the DPR. Two counter-attacks by assault groups of 117th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 140 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehics, a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehic, 8 motor vehics, and a 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 41st Infantry Brig, 110th Mechanised Brig of AFU, 103rd and 126th territorial defence brigades near Pyatikhatki, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region), Yantarnoye, Olgovka, and Kazatskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 80 troops, four motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station. A depot of uncrewed surface vehicles was eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, gas production and engergetic facilities used for the operation of enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 144 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 108 aircraft-type UAVs.

▫️ The Black Sea Fleet's naval aircraft have destroyed four AFU uncrewed surface vehicles in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,068 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,361 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,489 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,035 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,465 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.