CTP (S2E53, 20240622) Social Media Online Life Segment 2 only BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since I already shared online @JLenardDetroit Video channels "CTP S1EJunSpecial3" BTS/SP Video I am only going to share here SEGMENT 2 of this weeks June 22 2024 S2E53 Show as Segment 1 will be share (so it goes out as an official piece of the Show) of S1EJunSpecials3. Segment 2 is about "Social-Media Online Life" and "TLB-Talk (Social-Media) Relaunch" and while online has so much negative our need to remember to SHARE SOME JOY at least from time to time! Of course, the entire S2E53 Show can be heard where-ever you prefer to listen to podcasts.