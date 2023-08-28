30 to 50 Million Americans Injured and Suffering Alone - More Lies instead of Mercy w/ Sharp & Kline









Follow on my new Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more





Film maker, Jennifer Sharp and author and nurse practitioner, Deanna Kline, join the program to discuss the immense suffering that is occurring throughout the United States (and world) due to the mRNA treatment. In most cases, people are suffering alone without support or medical treatment. Many suffer without knowing where their injuries have originated. We discuss how this is the time for courage and compassion for others.





See Jennifer Sharp's documentary at https://www.anecdotalsmovie.com/





Purchase Deanna Kline's book at https://www.amazon.com/Vaccine-Injuries-Lies-Deaths-Resources/dp/B0BXNJLZF9





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less









CSID: 5591bc52f9cae3fc









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co