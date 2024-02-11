Controlled Opposition - Red Flags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Information to reveal controlled opposition used to establish the Narrative, expose threats, and direct Conspiracies where the Elite want them to go. Age old set of tricks that work. Yes, in the USA as well. They want you to take "Action" so the Deep State can throw you in prison or worst. Just look at January 6th and COVID.