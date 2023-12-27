Checkpoint Full Film 2003 - By Yoav Shamir
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0391857/
Checkpoint
Original title: Machssomim
Documentary filmmaker Yoav Shamir's depiction of the checkpoints that the Israel Defense Forces man in the Palestinian Authority.
2003
1h 20m
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrE88iYz5dM
Checkpoint Full Film- By Yoav Shamir
