The settlement of Nikolayevo-Daryino in Kursk region has been recaptured by Russian assault troops while drones of various versions support the assault, working to destroy Ukrainian military personnel and equipment without resistance. Footage released on January 21, 2024 by the 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces, shows them displaying the Airborne Forces flag on a street in Nikolayevo Daryino, where the settlement itself is a long row of houses along the road leading to the border with Ukraine. The first reports of fighting in the settlement emerged late last year in November 2024, where the assault forces managed to break through to the other bank of Snagost River, cutting off the supply line for Zelensky's forces. Russian drones such as the deadly FPV, were flown into Nikolayevo-Daryino before the assault troops entered. The footage shows the drones chasing a group of soldiers fighting for Kiev, Ukrainian forces or foreign mercenaries. But the drones don't care, attacking each and every one of the panicked soldiers in the hope of saving their lives. In addition to ambushing enemy personnel, a camouflaged Ukrainian mortar was hit by FPV. Similarly, several shelters in the basements of civilian houses, where Kiev's troops were gathering in an attempt to defend Nikolayevo-Daryino, were heavily bombed.

The 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade reported that the clearing and consolidation took place the day before, and is now advancing along the state border. The liberation of Nikolayevo-Daryino made it possible to conduct reconnaissance and strikes in the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy region. Meanwhile, Ukraine lost more than 390 servicemen and 4 tanks in Kursk during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on January 22.

