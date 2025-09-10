BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Gospel According to Matthew - Jesus Calms the Storm - NLT Audio
Point Of View
131 followers
12 views • 1 week ago

Matthew 8:18-27 NLT 

Expository Reading 

When Jesus saw the crowd around him, he instructed his disciples to cross to the other side of the lake. [19] Then one of the teachers of religious law said to him, "Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go." [20] But Jesus replied, "Foxes have dens to live in, and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place even to lay his head." [21] Another of his disciples said, "Lord, first let me return home and bury my father." [22] But Jesus told him, "Follow me now. Let the spiritually dead bury their own dead." [23] Then Jesus got into the boat and started across the lake with his disciples. [24] Suddenly, a fierce storm struck the lake, with waves breaking into the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. [25] The disciples went and woke him up, shouting, "Lord, save us! We're going to drown!" [26] Jesus responded, "Why are you afraid? You have so little faith!" Then he got up and rebuked the wind and waves, and suddenly there was a great calm. [27] The disciples were amazed. "Who is this man?" they asked. "Even the winds and waves obey him!"

NLT Life Application Study Bible, Third Edition copyright © 2019 by Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.


Copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale Charitable Trust. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
