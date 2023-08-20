NWO: Vatican’s secret societies claim “4 billion ‘useless eaters’ shall be eliminated by 2050!"

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to ThePeoplesVoice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv)



According to former CIA agent, John Coleman, the Committee of 300 and other of the Vatican’s secret societies want to kill “At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050”.



The way the world is conducting itself without Christ, we won’t reach 2050. The Vatican’s secret societies are working together on behalf of the Vatican, which is the real kingpin behind all of this mess, with satan as its god, and want to eliminate God’s greatest creation: the human race.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington