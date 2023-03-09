BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hügo Krüger: Ukraine, Iran, Nuclear Fallout, & How I Learned to Love the Algorithm Ghetto
Geopolitics & Empire
03/09/2023

Hügo Krüger gives his realpolitik perspective on the U.S.-provoked war in Ukraine. He explains how the U.S. is again attempting regime change in Iran. While he does fear the destructive force of nuclear weapons, he questions the danger of subsequent radioactive fallout. He still believes people will be able to adapt around the Algorithm Ghetto just like in apartheid South Africa or Soviet Russia.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Website https://hkrugertjie.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hugo_kruger

Twitter https://twitter.com/hkrugertjie


About Hügo Krüger

Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranrussiaisraelukrainesocial creditfalloutnuclear wargreat resetcbdcsalgorithm ghetto
