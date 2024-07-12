“Big Boy” Press Conference Fails to Stop Calls for Biden’s Withdrawal from 2024 Campaign

President Joe Biden held a rare press conference last night. The Biden-Harris campaign expected the event to stem the tide of Democrats calling on the President to step aside and not accept the Democratic nomination for president in 2024. Although the President handled himself fairly confidently for the one-hour news conference, there were noticeable gaffes that left his cabinet stunned and supporters grimacing.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/12/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-12-2024-big-boy-press-conference-fails-to-stop-calls-for-bidens-withdrawal-from-2024-campaign





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf