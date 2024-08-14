HAARP creates airglow by exciting electrons in Earth's ionosphere, similar to how solar energy creates natural aurora, with on and off pulses of high-frequency radio transmissions.

The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) creates artificial airglow by using radio pulses to excite electrons in the ionosphere, which is the region between Earth's surface and space. This process mimics the natural phenomenon that causes the northern lights. HAARP's Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI) is a phased array of 180 high-frequency antennas that can radiate 3.6 megawatts into the upper atmosphere. The IRI can heat the ionosphere at specific altitudes where the transmission frequency matches two resonances.

The airglow that HAARP creates can appear as a faint red or green patch. It's usually subvisual but can be routinely detected. The effects of HAARP's operation are minimal and dissipate within seconds to minutes of turning off the instrument.

