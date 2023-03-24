BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Launches Airstrikes in Syria, Pentagon: New Budget Will Prepare for War With China, and More
What is happening
9564 followers
9564 followers
1
51 views • 03/24/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



March 24, 2023

Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

@AntiWarNews


The top news stories for 3/24/23

Support the show: Antiwar.com/donate

BUY MERCH: https://www.toplobsta.com/pages/antiwar-com

Contact the show: [email protected]

Intro and graphics by Mises Pieces

Sign up for our newsletters: https://www.antiwar.com/newsletter/

Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/antiwar-news-with-dave-decamp/id1634341981

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/48AFvZfwI1X83mdf5ekiYn

Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AntiWarNews:f

Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1996424

Listen on Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/antiwar-news-with-dave-decamp

RSS feed: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2017881.rss

Podcast host: https://antiwarnews.buzzsprout.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VogOjXIagZY

URLlbry://@AntiWarNews#f/us-launches-airstrikes-in-syria,#6
Claim ID6095b34129a87f6811efd99d8e7d5825ee224fbe
111.84 MB
Keywords
uspentagonsyriawar with chinastealing oillaunches airstrikesnew budget will prepareantiwar newsdave decampantiwarnews
