MP of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko believes that children should urgently replace their parents in factories.

And the parents must be sent to the front.

Adding:

It's happening: Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov just announced that, for the first time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine purchased 50 thousand sets of women's uniforms.

According to the Ukrainian Military Media Center, women make up 7% of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 60 thousand women serve in the country's army.