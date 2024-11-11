The Iranian ICBM Test launch from vicinity of Shahrud, north eastern Iran from Nov 8th

The following was the description of this video after it happened, when first found. 'A single missile is seen being launched from vicinity of Shahrud, north eastern Iran', from Nov 8.

It turned out to be an ICBM test launch. Iran mentioned it might do it again soon.

Videos are circulating online again reportedly in the skies of Iran.

🚀Could be another ICBM test launch?

I didn't post this video, better late than never. Or should I say it's better never. ; ) Posting a video of this suspected new one coming up soon. Cynthia