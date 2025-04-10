BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal talks about the rare earths deal with the US that everyone is tired of hearing about
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal talks about the rare earths deal with the US that everyone is tired of hearing about.

Only Six Countries Willing to Send Troops to Ukraine

Out of the 30 countries in the so-called "coalition of the willing," only six have expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine, AFP reports. According to European officials, the group includes the UK, France, and the Baltic states.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson stated there are still many unanswered questions before any firm commitments can be made.

“It’s important to understand what this mission would entail—whether we’d be peacekeeping, deterring, or acting as a stabilization force,” Jonson said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the absence of U.S. security guarantees for peacekeepers in case of confrontation with Russian forces is a major obstacle holding the coalition back.

The UK- and France-led coalition is at risk of stalling entirely, as Washington has made no firm commitments to protect any deployed troops, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
